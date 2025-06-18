Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'  

Gigi Hadid has broken her silence on the sudden demise of her most-favorite celebrity chef, Anne Burrell.
According to People, the renowned culinary expert and Worst Cooks in America host was found dead at her residence in Brooklyn, New York City, on Tuesday, June 17th.
The 30-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 18th, to pay a heartfelt tribute to Anne after learning her shocking death announcement.
Hadid shared a throwback photo alongside the deceased soul, with whom she teamed up for a competition series, Beat Bobby Flay, in 2023.
The supermodel-turned-businesswoman reflected on her bond with Anne, writing a touching note for the departed soul that read, "I'm heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell."
"As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. Beat Bobby, Hang, Eat. I wish we could have done it again," the mom-of-one stated in her caption.
She concluded by extending her immense prayers for the late chef, writing, "Rest in Peace Legend."
Anne Burrell death:
Anne Burrell's family confirmed the demise of the Food Network series host on the same day by issuing a brief statement.
Tributes pour in after Anne Burrell's death announcement:
In addition to Gigi Hadid, several celebrities poured in heartwarming tributes for Anne Burrell, including members of her Food Network Family, her Chopped All-Stars Tournament costar Aarón Sanchez, and others who echoed their sentiments over the sudden death of the TV personality.