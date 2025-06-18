Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'

Guest in Residence founder appeared alongside the late Anne Burrell on 'Beat Bobby Flay' in 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrells shocking death with somber tribute: Legend
Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'  

Gigi Hadid has broken her silence on the sudden demise of her most-favorite celebrity chef, Anne Burrell. 

According to People, the renowned culinary expert and Worst Cooks in America host was found dead at her residence in Brooklyn, New York City, on Tuesday, June 17th.

The 30-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 18th, to pay a heartfelt tribute to Anne after learning her shocking death announcement.

Hadid shared a throwback photo alongside the deceased soul, with whom she teamed up for a competition series, Beat Bobby Flay, in 2023.

The supermodel-turned-businesswoman reflected on her bond with Anne, writing a touching note for the departed soul that read, "I'm heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell."

Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrells shocking death with somber tribute: Legend

"As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. Beat Bobby, Hang, Eat. I wish we could have done it again," the mom-of-one stated in her caption.

She concluded by extending her immense prayers for the late chef, writing, "Rest in Peace Legend."

Anne Burrell death:  

Anne Burrell's family confirmed the demise of the Food Network series host on the same day by issuing a brief statement. 

Tributes pour in after Anne Burrell's death announcement: 

In addition to Gigi Hadid, several celebrities poured in heartwarming tributes for Anne Burrell, including members of her Food Network Family, her Chopped All-Stars Tournament costar Aarón Sanchez, and others who echoed their sentiments over the sudden death of the TV personality.   

Read more : Entertainment
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend opens up about viral Depp vs Heard legal battle
'Worst Cooks in America' host Anne Burrell tragically passes away at 55
'Worst Cooks in America' host Anne Burrell tragically passes away at 55
Anne Burrell left her fans mourn at the age of 55 earlier this week in her residence in New York
Ariana Grande releases emotional statement on grandmother's death
Ariana Grande releases emotional statement on grandmother's death
Ariana Grande grapples with loss of grandmother, Marjorie Grande, ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release
Tom Cruise among honorary Oscar recipients, Dolly Parton to receive Hersholt Award
Tom Cruise among honorary Oscar recipients, Dolly Parton to receive Hersholt Award
Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas will each receive honorary Oscars at this year’s Governors Awards
Zoe Slater makes an unexpected return to 'EastEnders' after 20 years
Zoe Slater makes an unexpected return to 'EastEnders' after 20 years
In her unexpected return to 'EastEnders', Zoe appears messy after stealing Kat’s credit card for a shopping spree
Sydney Sweeney poses in daring looks, dishes on bold scenes
Sydney Sweeney poses in daring looks, dishes on bold scenes
'Euphoria' starlet, starred in bold roles, made an unapologetic admission about her racy dressings
Jonathan Bailey reacts to James Bond casting buzz in awkward moment
Jonathan Bailey reacts to James Bond casting buzz in awkward moment
Daniel Craig stepped down from the role following 2021’s 'No Time To Die'
Jason Isaacs reveals per episode salary of 'The White Lotus' cast
Jason Isaacs reveals per episode salary of 'The White Lotus' cast
‘The White Lotus’ star disclosed what he and the show cast really earn per episode
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial takes new turn after juror dismissed
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial takes new turn after juror dismissed
Combs’ lawyers have argued that their client was unfairly targeted because of his race
'General Hospital' star Jack Wagner opens up about post-wedding living plans
'General Hospital' star Jack Wagner opens up about post-wedding living plans
Jack Wagner and Michelle Wolf tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month
Charlie Puth sparks new musical album buzz during 2025 Cannes Lions Festival
Charlie Puth sparks new musical album buzz during 2025 Cannes Lions Festival
The 'Attention' crooner last released his third music album 'Charlie' in October 2022
Amanda Seyfried slams sequels and reboots ahead of 'Mamma Mia 3'
Amanda Seyfried slams sequels and reboots ahead of 'Mamma Mia 3'
Amanda Seyfried expresses discontentment with Hollywood movies' sequels and reboots in surprise statement