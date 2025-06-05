Sci-Tech

Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox

Google Deepmind is set to make the most frustrating task easier for its users

Google Deepmind is planning to utilise AI to tackle the problem of never ending emails writing and their replies.

The CEO, Demis Hassabis is a firm believer that with the advancement of tech, AI should handle all the organising and responding, as his team is gearing to embed a virtual robotic secretary in users' inbox.

To avoid unnecessary notifications and spams, and for giving timely response, Hassabis noted that AI can restore all the positive features of email by handling all the "mundane chores."

Addressing the audience at the recent SXSW London event, the CEO shared that he would be ready to pay any amount of money to avoid dealing with the never ending unread emails.

What will be the aim of new feature?

Deepmind is working to make email inboxes self-managing, allowing it to sort through incoming messages, deciding which one to prioritise and drafting responds like the actual user.

Hassabis has described his vision of a "universal AI assistant" that can be proactive and smart enough to act on the consumer's behalf.

Instead of explaining the task each time, the AI will learn from observing how user deal with variety of emails.

Along with replying, the tech will also know which one to ignore and which to answer immediately, based on users behavioural pattern.

