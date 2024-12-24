Entertainment

Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics

Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson will star in Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homers classics
Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics

Christopher Nolan’s new star-studded movie will use IMAX film technology to broaden the horizon of filmmaking.

As per a post of Universal Pictures on X (formally known as Twitter), the Oppenheimer director’s upcoming film “is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.”

The statement further read, “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

Christopher has teamed up with famous Hollywood A-listers for The Odyssey including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

For those unversed, his most-awaited movie is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, which is one of the oldest pieces of literature.

The Odyssey follows the tale of Greek hero Odysseus, who is coming back home after the deadly Trojan War

Moreover, the epic tale has also been brought to the big screen before, first with a 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and later with 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. 

Christopher has won the Academy Award for Best Director for his work on Oppenheimer.

Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas

Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas
Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns

Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns
Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics

Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics
Uncover SHOCKING truth about Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Dudley in stunning artwork

Uncover SHOCKING truth about Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Dudley in stunning artwork
Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation
Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation
Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'
Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'
'DWTS' winner Jenna Johnson takes son Rome to see Santa Claus
'DWTS' winner Jenna Johnson takes son Rome to see Santa Claus
Maggie Smith’s son reveals heartbreaking truth months after her death
Maggie Smith’s son reveals heartbreaking truth months after her death
Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update
Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update
BTS to release full-group album in 2025 followed by world tour in 2026?
BTS to release full-group album in 2025 followed by world tour in 2026?
Amber Heard breaks silence after fans link Blake Lively allegations to her own
Amber Heard breaks silence after fans link Blake Lively allegations to her own
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video
Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video
Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband
Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband
Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit