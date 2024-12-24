Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics

Christopher Nolan’s new star-studded movie will use IMAX film technology to broaden the horizon of filmmaking.
As per a post of Universal Pictures on X (formally known as Twitter), the Oppenheimer director’s upcoming film “is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.”
The statement further read, “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”
Christopher has teamed up with famous Hollywood A-listers for The Odyssey including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.
For those unversed, his most-awaited movie is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, which is one of the oldest pieces of literature.
The Odyssey follows the tale of Greek hero Odysseus, who is coming back home after the deadly Trojan War
Moreover, the epic tale has also been brought to the big screen before, first with a 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and later with 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas.
Christopher has won the Academy Award for Best Director for his work on Oppenheimer.