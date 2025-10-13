Sabrina Carpenter drops special note after bringing glamour to ACL weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter carries her glittery and sparkly aura wherever she goes!
The Life of a Showgirl singer dazzled the audience with her mesmerizing presence and captivating show at the 2025 Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival’s second weekend on Saturday.
After delivering a spectacular performance, during which she was joined by the ‘80s musical band The Chicks, the Espresso hitmaker turned to Instagram to pen a special note on Sunday, October 12.
“ACL weekend 2. such a special night. Getting to sing wide open spaces/ please please please with @thechicks was a true highlight of my life!!” wrote Carpenter.
During the exciting concert, the Grammy winner sent the crowd in frenzy as she arrested the gorgeous English singer Olivia Dean for being “too hot” – an act she does during her Short n’ Sweet tour shows before singing her hit track Juno.
“getting to arrest @oliviadeano for being too beautiful was very fitting,” captioned the songstress.
Gushing over the crowd with a lovely message, Sabrina Carpenter noted, “you were so loud and rowdy Texas i miss you already but i do nottt miss that heat thank you goodbye. till next time Austin x.”
Alongside the heartwarming caption, the Manchild singer posted a carousel of vibrant glimpses from the concert and her stunning photos, making fans swoon over her.
Sabrina Carpenter is set to resume her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, on October 23 in Pittsburgh, United States.