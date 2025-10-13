Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter drops special note after bringing glamour to ACL weekend 2

The ‘Espresso’ crooner posts dazzling glimpses from the glittery show at Austin City Limits Festival’s second weekend

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter drops special note after bringing glamour to ACL weekend 2
Sabrina Carpenter drops special note after bringing glamour to ACL weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter carries her glittery and sparkly aura wherever she goes!

The Life of a Showgirl singer dazzled the audience with her mesmerizing presence and captivating show at the 2025 Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival’s second weekend on Saturday.

After delivering a spectacular performance, during which she was joined by the ‘80s musical band The Chicks, the Espresso hitmaker turned to Instagram to pen a special note on Sunday, October 12.

“ACL weekend 2. such a special night. Getting to sing wide open spaces/ please please please with @thechicks was a true highlight of my life!!” wrote Carpenter.

During the exciting concert, the Grammy winner sent the crowd in frenzy as she arrested the gorgeous English singer Olivia Dean for being “too hot” – an act she does during her Short n’ Sweet tour shows before singing her hit track Juno.

“getting to arrest @oliviadeano for being too beautiful was very fitting,” captioned the songstress.

Gushing over the crowd with a lovely message, Sabrina Carpenter noted, “you were so loud and rowdy Texas i miss you already but i do nottt miss that heat thank you goodbye. till next time Austin x.”

Alongside the heartwarming caption, the Manchild singer posted a carousel of vibrant glimpses from the concert and her stunning photos, making fans swoon over her.

Sabrina Carpenter is set to resume her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, on October 23 in Pittsburgh, United States.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘continue to support each other’ after premiere

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘continue to support each other’ after premiere
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are 'proud' of their relationship after finalizing divorce earlier this year

Bella Hadid breaks silence on her private battle with ‘depression, anxiety’

Bella Hadid breaks silence on her private battle with ‘depression, anxiety’
Bella Hadid shares personal reflection on ongoing battle with anxiety and depression

Taylor Swift to reveal post-album surprise on 'Good Morning America'

Taylor Swift to reveal post-album surprise on 'Good Morning America'
The 'Lover' hitmaker released her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her 'SNL' performance

Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her 'SNL' performance
Taylor Swift released a new track, 'Actually Romantic,' which fans believe is a subtle diss at Charli XCX

Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release

Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release
'The Smashing Machine' was premiered in theatres in October this year

Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier'

Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier'
'Yellowjackets' fourth instalment premiered in October this year

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video
'The Kardashians' star drops new video channeling her infamous 'King Kylie' era

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton passed away in California over the weekend at age 79

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway
Gigi Hadid gets emotional while recalling body-shaming after Victoria's Secret runway debut

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ singer was joined by the ‘80s musical band The Chicks at the second weekend of 2025 Austin City Limits

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming
Jennifer Lopez becomes co-star Diego Luna's mentor while shooting ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments
The ‘143’ singer Katy Perry first sparked romance buzz with Justin Trudeau after their dinner date in Montreal in July