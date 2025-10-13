Al Pacino shares his deepest regret after ex Diane Keaton’s death

After Diane Keaton’s sudden death Al Pacino reflects on his biggest regret of life

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Al Pacino shares his deepest regret after ex Diane Keaton’s death
Al Pacino shares his deepest regret after ex Diane Keaton’s death

Diane Keaton’s sudden death has seemingly left Al Pacino thinking about his biggest “regret” of life, not marrying her when he had the chance.

The Godfather star and the Oscar-winning actress dated on-and-off for years during the 80s.

A close friend of Pacino told Daily Mail about his deepest regret.

The insider shared, “Looking back, Al admits the love of his life was Diane who he’s always called, "an amazing woman", I know he will forever regret he didn’t make his move when he had the chance. For years after he and Diane split, Al used to say, "if it’s meant to be, it’s never too late for a do-over". But sadly, now it is.”

“Al adores all his kids. And although he preferred living in New York, he also purchased a home in Los Angeles just so he could spend more time on the West Coast with his children who lived there. Though he and Diane both lived in Beverly Hills, only a few miles from each other for years, they never spoke,” the source further added.

Diane Keaton passed away at age 79 in California, surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 11.

You Might Like:

Cardi B marks 33rd in ‘best’ man’s ‘protection’ amid pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B marks 33rd in ‘best’ man’s ‘protection’ amid pregnancy with Stefon Diggs
The ‘Am I the Drama?’ hitmaker Cardi B is expecting her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Elliot Page reflects on working with Christopher Nolan on ‘The Odyssey’

Elliot Page reflects on working with Christopher Nolan on ‘The Odyssey’
Elliot Page drops bombshell news about ‘The Odyssey’ during the ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ panel

Travis Kelce makes history after fiancée Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Travis Kelce makes history after fiancée Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game
Taylor Swift debuts dazzling engagement ring during fiancé Travis Kelce's first Chiefs game of the season

Justin Bieber, Hailey serve winter romance goals with dreamy mountain getaway

Justin Bieber, Hailey serve winter romance goals with dreamy mountain getaway
Hailey and Justin Bieber leave fans swooning as they bring their romance to chilly Canadian mountains

Sabrina Carpenter drops special note after bringing glamour to ACL weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter drops special note after bringing glamour to ACL weekend 2
The ‘Espresso’ crooner posts dazzling glimpses from the glittery show at Austin City Limits Festival’s second weekend

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘continue to support each other’ after premiere

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘continue to support each other’ after premiere
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are 'proud' of their relationship after finalizing divorce earlier this year

Bella Hadid breaks silence on her private battle with ‘depression, anxiety’

Bella Hadid breaks silence on her private battle with ‘depression, anxiety’
Bella Hadid shares personal reflection on ongoing battle with anxiety and depression

Taylor Swift to reveal post-album surprise on 'Good Morning America'

Taylor Swift to reveal post-album surprise on 'Good Morning America'
The 'Lover' hitmaker released her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her 'SNL' performance

Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her 'SNL' performance
Taylor Swift released a new track, 'Actually Romantic,' which fans believe is a subtle diss at Charli XCX

Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release

Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release
'The Smashing Machine' was premiered in theatres in October this year

Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier'

Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier'
'Yellowjackets' fourth instalment premiered in October this year

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video
'The Kardashians' star drops new video channeling her infamous 'King Kylie' era