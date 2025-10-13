Cardi B marks 33rd in ‘best’ man’s ‘protection’ amid pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is feeling “lucky” and “all blessed” on her special day.
A day after celebrating her 33rd birthday, the Am I the Drama? rapper took to Instagram on Sunday, October 12, to pen a heartfelt gratitude note reflecting on her blessings.
The American rapper, who is currently pregnant with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ child, expressed that she feels “lucky” to be “protected” by the “best” man.
“Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Every one normally makes their new year resolution on Jan 1st but I made mine last night !” she began.
Acknowledging the love and protection, Cardi B penned, “Im feeling lucky but most of all blessed! Year 32 was a year I’ll never forget! But 33 is the Jesus year and I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself.”
“He never fails to remind me that I’m chosen and that I’m anointed and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for. Thank you all for supporting me and loving me! I love yall back!” concluded the I Like It rapper.
Cardi B began dating NFL player Stefon Diggs in October 2024, a few months after divorcing American rapper Offset in July.
The WAP rapper, who has three children with her ex-husband Offset, announced on September 17, 2025, that she is expecting her fourth child, her first with Stefon Diggs.