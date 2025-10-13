Bella Hadid breaks silence on her private battle with ‘depression, anxiety’

Bella Hadid has finally opened up about her private battle with “anxiety and depression.”
On Sunday, October 12, the Vogue supermodel posted a poem on her Instagram account, in which she detailed her struggles with mental health problems.
Bella wrote,"Something i’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression. it can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright.”
She added, “There is often a deep sense of shame that comes with mental health struggles. I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis.”
The fashion icon said that over the years, she had learned that that was not a weakness, but a part of her. She added that her sensitivity, awareness, and empathy were, in many ways, a superpower.
Bella continued, “I’m lucky to have a support system that listens and understands me. I think every day about the children and families I’ve met through my work with @UNICEF - so many of whom have faced unimaginable trauma, war, and displacement, yet still manage to smile, hope, and dream.”
The Orebella founder's latest statement about "depression" came after she celebrated her 29th birthday last week.