Justin Bieber, Hailey serve winter romance goals with dreamy mountain getaway

Love is in the air for Justin and Hailey Bieber!
The Swag hitmaker sent internet into a meltdown on Sunday, October 12, by posting glimpses from his PDA-packed winter getaway with his model wife on Instagram.
Turning up the heat on the chilly and picturesque Canadian mountains, the lovebirds served winter romance goals as they kissed and cozied up during the trip.
With lush mountains and a glassy blue lake in the background, the photos showed the Daisies singer and the Vogue model bundled up in coats and hats as they locked their lips in one of the photos.
Meanwhile, another shot captured them adorably smiling as they stood close to each other.
For the dreamy outing, Justin Bieber sported a tan fleece coat and a tan-and-white crocheted hat, while his wife rocked a black leather jacket, a matching baseball cap, and a pair of chic sunglasses.
Hailey Bieber also took to her official Instagram handle to drop some more peeks from the captivating getaway, with a caption stating, “Let’s go outside more.”
The carousel featured a series of breathtaking glimpses of the scenic mountains and the lake.
It also showed the Rhode founder in a rowboat as she enjoyed the cozy lakeside escape surrounded by snow-dusted peaks and turquoise water.
The lovebirds' posts soon garnered immense love from fans, who swooned over them in the comments.
Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber in 2018. The couple is parents to their one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom they welcomed in August 2024.