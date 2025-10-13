Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘continue to support each other’ after premiere 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have further fueled the reconciliation rumours by continuing to “support each other” after their divorce.
Last week, JLo, 56, and the Batman star, 53, had a surprise reunion at the New York City premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman.
During their joint red carpet appearance, the former couple showed united front.
A source told People, "Jennifer's doing well. She's focused on things that make her happy, family and work. She always enjoyed working with Ben, this hasn't changed. There's no romantic reunion with Ben."
"They're in a really good place. They continue to support each other. They're both proud of what they accomplished together," the insider further added.
However, some tabloids reported that the chemistry between the famous ex-couple seemed to be back on track.
A tipster told The Sun, "It's complicated... they've fallen back into it, not that they ever really fell out of it. They never cut each other out of their lives. They do seem to be together, but in a very on-off complicated way.”
Jennifer and Ben finalized their divorce in January 2025 after two years of marriage.
To note, they got married in July 2022, in Las Vegas.