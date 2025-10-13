Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘continue to support each other’ after premiere

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are 'proud' of their relationship after finalizing divorce earlier this year

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘continue to support each other’ after premiere
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘continue to support each other’ after premiere 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have further fueled the reconciliation rumours by continuing to “support each other” after their divorce.

Last week, JLo, 56, and the Batman star, 53, had a surprise reunion at the New York City premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman.

During their joint red carpet appearance, the former couple showed united front.

A source told People, "Jennifer's doing well. She's focused on things that make her happy, family and work. She always enjoyed working with Ben, this hasn't changed. There's no romantic reunion with Ben."

"They're in a really good place. They continue to support each other. They're both proud of what they accomplished together," the insider further added.

However, some tabloids reported that the chemistry between the famous ex-couple seemed to be back on track.

A tipster told The Sun, "It's complicated... they've fallen back into it, not that they ever really fell out of it. They never cut each other out of their lives. They do seem to be together, but in a very on-off complicated way.”

Jennifer and Ben finalized their divorce in January 2025 after two years of marriage.

To note, they got married in July 2022, in Las Vegas.

You Might Like:

Sabrina Carpenter drops special note after bringing glamour to ACL weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter drops special note after bringing glamour to ACL weekend 2
The ‘Espresso’ crooner posts dazzling glimpses from the glittery show at Austin City Limits Festival’s second weekend

Bella Hadid breaks silence on her private battle with ‘depression, anxiety’

Bella Hadid breaks silence on her private battle with ‘depression, anxiety’
Bella Hadid shares personal reflection on ongoing battle with anxiety and depression

Taylor Swift to reveal post-album surprise on 'Good Morning America'

Taylor Swift to reveal post-album surprise on 'Good Morning America'
The 'Lover' hitmaker released her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her 'SNL' performance

Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her 'SNL' performance
Taylor Swift released a new track, 'Actually Romantic,' which fans believe is a subtle diss at Charli XCX

Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release

Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release
'The Smashing Machine' was premiered in theatres in October this year

Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier'

Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier'
'Yellowjackets' fourth instalment premiered in October this year

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video
'The Kardashians' star drops new video channeling her infamous 'King Kylie' era

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton passed away in California over the weekend at age 79

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway
Gigi Hadid gets emotional while recalling body-shaming after Victoria's Secret runway debut

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ singer was joined by the ‘80s musical band The Chicks at the second weekend of 2025 Austin City Limits

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming
Jennifer Lopez becomes co-star Diego Luna's mentor while shooting ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments
The ‘143’ singer Katy Perry first sparked romance buzz with Justin Trudeau after their dinner date in Montreal in July