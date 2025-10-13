Travis Kelce makes history after fiancée Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift debuts dazzling engagement ring during fiancé Travis Kelce's first Chiefs game of the season

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce’s first game of the season after releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

On Sunday, October 12, the NFL star won by passing Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

Taylor, 35, joined Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions.

The Grammy winner looked gorgeous in a black jersey that had "Kansas City Chiefs" in red and white on the front.

She also wore her signature red lip, black winged eyeliner, and pulled her hair back into a ponytail with her famous bangs loose.

Taylor finished the dazzling look with gold jewelry, including a stack of necklaces, earrings and rings.

During the game, NBC’s Sunday Night Football cameras caught her sharing a heartfelt moment with her father-in-law.

In one shot, the Lover hitmaker can be seen embracing Ed in a warm hug.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark, a longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan, was also spotted in the star-studded suite.

Notably, it marks her first appearance on the game broadcast this session. Taylor was previously supported her fiancé and the team on September 14 and September 28.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.

Before engagement, they were in a relationship for about two years since the summer of 2023.

