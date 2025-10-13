Elliot Page reflects on working with Christopher Nolan on ‘The Odyssey’

Elliot Page shared insights about reuniting with Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey, 15 years after they first collaborated.
The duo previously worked together on the blockbuster film Inception, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Cillian Murphy.
During the recent panel of X-Men: Days of Future Past at New York City Comic Con, Elliot reflected on working with the renowned director.
The Umbrella Academy star said, “I was so excited to be thought of for [‘The Odyssey’] and to be asked to come back to work with him. I loved working with him on ‘Inception’ and loved being a part of that movie.”
Elliot added, “I was just completely jazzed and excited, and [I] basically went and met with Chris and talked about the part, then sat in a room and read the script. It was such a joy to come back. To come back now, as you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable.”
The An American Crime star admitted that getting an opportunity to work with Chris Nolan “again” meant “so much.”
Elliot is set to star alongside Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Zendaya in the most-awaited film The Odyssey.
To note, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film is slated to release on July 17, 2026.