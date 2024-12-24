Travis Scott, daughter Stormi share Christmas spirit with generous act

Entertainment

Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott have two children with the makeup mogul, daughter Stormi and son Aire

  by Web Desk
  • |
  December 24, 2024
Travis Scott explained true meaning of the holiday season by his generous act alongside daughter Stormi.

The FE!N rapper's Cactus Jack Foundation hosted the fifth annual Winter Wonderland Park toy and food drive over the weekend in his hometown, Houston, at Texas Southern University.

During his appearance, Scott donated thousands of gifts and food bags to the Houston community residing on Texas Southern University campus.

Scott’s whole family was involved in the heartwarming event including his siblings, parents and 6-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The Sicko Mode personally handed out more than 2000 toys to the kids with Stormi.

Picture courtesy: Instagram/cactusjackfoundation
Picture courtesy: Instagram/cactusjackfoundation

Besides generous donations, there was also a surprise appearance by Santa Claus at the winter wonderland-themed park right outside.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was also joined by celebrities like rapper Don Toliver and Love Island star Serena Page.

It is pertinent to mention, Scott’s family has a long legacy with the Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), as almost all his immediate and extended family went to Prairie View A&M University, Grambling State University and Texas Southern University.

The event also included Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, named after Scott’s grandfather, which has given almost $1 million in scholarships to more than 100 graduating seniors who plan to attend HBCUs.

Travis Scott launched Cactus Jack foundation in 2020 to empower youth by providing access to education and creative resources.

