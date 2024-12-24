Selena Gomez shows off $1M engagement ring from Benny Blanco in new move

Selena Gomez has flaunted her $1M engagement ring, received from Benny Blanco, in a surprise video.
On Monday night, the Rare Beauty founder posted a clip of getting ready.
Taking to Instagram, Selena showed off her expensive diamond ring while doing makeup with Rare Beauty products.
The Only Murders In The Building actress can be seen sitting on the floor of her bedroom as she blended foundation and contour on her face.
In the next shot, she was applying mascara, bronzer and blush to finish her natural makeup look.
Laura Taylor, a jeweler expert at Lorel Diamonds told MailOnline, “Benny's choice of engagement ring for Selena is an exquisite and timeless design, perfectly suited to her style. The ring features an incredible marquise cut diamond at its centre, estimated to be around 8 carats, set on a yellow gold pavé band.”
She added, “The pavé band, with its continuous row of smaller diamonds set closely together, adds an extra layer of sparkle and luxury, beautifully complementing the central marquise diamond.”
On Thursday, December 12, the love birds got engaged after one year of dating.
Selena and Benny had known each other for years, they even collaborated on the 2019 single I Can't Get Enough, before they started dating in June 2023.