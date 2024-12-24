Entertainment

Bridgit Mendler: Charting her own Path in the entertainment industry

Bridgit Mendler has worked in 'Wizards of Waverly Place', 'General Hospital' and 'Father of the Year'

  • December 24, 2024
Bridgit Mendler has started as a struggling actress and later on made a name for herself after starring in Selena Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

She played the role of David Henrie’s girlfriend, Juliet van Heusen, in the Disney show.

Bridgit completed her higher studies from MIT and Harvard, and is a successful business woman now.

The 32-year old star has worked in multiple other films including The Clique (2008), Muppets Most Wanted (2014), and Lennon or McCartney (2014). Her last movie was Father of the Year, which was released in 2018.

Coming to TV shows, Bridgit starred in 2006’s General Hospital and Merry Happy Whatever.

Other than successful acting career, she is also a talented entrepreneur.

What does Bridget Mendler do now?

Bridgit Mendler earned Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in May 2024.

Back in October 2023, she became the CEO and co-founder of a satellite data startup, Northwood Space, which she launched along with her husband Griffin Cleverly.

On the personal front, she tied the knot with Griffin in 2019

The 31-year-old former Disney Channel also adopted a child around Christmas of 2022.

