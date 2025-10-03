Home / Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing: Judge finds rapper lacking remorse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York for the sentencing

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has arrived at Manhattan federal court in New York for the sentencing.

On Friday, October 3, the Bad Boy Record founder appeared in court for the hearing.

Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with another ex-girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym "Jane."

As per AP News, prosecutor Christy Slavik requested judge for more than 11 years in prison.

She said, "Today is about accountability and justice. Accountability for the defendant, who committed serious federal crimes repeatedly over the course of 15 years, and justice for the public, including for the victims, whose lives have been shattered.”

Meanwhile, Judge Arun Subramanian noted that Combs is not remorseful for his prostitution-related conduct

The prosecutor continued, "It's a case about a man who did horrible things to real people to satisfy his own sexual gratification. He didn't need the money. His currency was control."

Christy shared that prosecution recommended 11-year, 3-month sentence "reflects the conduct appropriately, is consistent with other similarly situated defendants and fully respects the jury's verdict."

The hearing is ongoing, and the judge has yet to render a decision.

