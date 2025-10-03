Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga addresses pregnancy plans with Michael Polansky for first time

Lady Gaga has opened up about her future family planning for the first time.

On Thursday, October 2, the Grammy winner shared insights into her pregnancy plans with fiancé Michael Polansky during a chat with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

While talking about “many things” she wants to do next, Gaga admitted that she really wants to become a “mom.”

The Bloody Mary singer shared, “I would like to do many things, yeah, all of these things,” Gaga said. “But, what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”

She also swooned over the 42-year-old entrepreneur, “He’s my best friend in the whole world. What can you say about your best friend? He always really saw me and I think I always really saw him, and I felt that right away, It was very powerful, something I don’t think I’d ever felt with anyone before, especially at that time in my life.”

Gaga added, “He’s just incredibly brilliant and sweet and kind, and he just fights for me every day. I think I felt for a long time like I was navigating this thing on own and it’s hard. And it’s not anymore. I’m very lucky.”

To note, Lady Gaga got engaged to Michael Polansky in April 2024.

