Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli separate after 27 years of marriage

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli tied the knot in 1997, share two daughters: Bella Rose, and Olivia Jade

The Full House alum, and the famous fashion designer have separated and taken a break from their marriage.

Speaking to People, Loughlin’s representative Elizabeth Much confirmed that “there are no legal proceedings at this time.”

The separation comes over five years following their involvement in the 2020 college admissions scandal, in which the pair pleaded guilty after admitting to paying the bribe of $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

The scandal lifted a veil off of a bribery system involving wealthy families offering a substantial amount of money to get their children admitted in the elite universities, sparking outrage over denied opportunities for more deserving students.

Under the plea deal, the prosecutors dropped extra charges, including money laundering. Moreover, the 61-year-old actress served two months in prison, while her husband was sent to jail for five months.

While expressing regret at sentencing, Loughlin stated: “I made an awful decision and went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process.”

When Calls the Heart star continued, “I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

They were among dozens of wealthy parents who were charged in schemes organised by consultant William “Rick” Singer.

For those unversed, the couple, tied the knot in 1997, share two daughters: Bella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26.

