Sean 'Diddy' Combs' tearful appeal to authorities draws mockery from 50 Cent

The Bad Boy founder has been behind the bars since September last year over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking

  • By Fatima Hassan
50 Cent has once again ridiculed his year-long rival, Sean Diddy Combs, after he emotionally sent an appeal to legal authorities for an immediate release. 

On Friday, October 3, the disgraced music mogul issued a letter to Federal Court Judge Arun Subramanian, requesting a fast-track release from Manhattan Detention Centre.  

After his statement went viral, 50 Cent took a swipe at Diddy, while urging Arun Subramanian to "Consider the safety of the general public before unleashing [Diddy] upon them."  

Talking to X, the 50-year-old American rapper and actor, said, "I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for 20 years," 50 said before adding, "He is very dangerous. Multiple times, I have feared for my life." 

He then took a dig at Diddy over the infamous 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube found in the Bad Boy Records founder's properties in Miami and Los Angeles during the Homeland Security raids. 

"Anyway, Diddy's only going to return to hiring more male sex workers and keeping most of the baby oil away from the general public," 50 captioned. 

For those unaware, Sean Diddy Combs published the four-page letter to the Judge ahead of his sentencing on Friday, asking for "mercy" over his serious charges, including sex trafficking and human racketeering. 

To note, the Bad Boy CEO was arrested in September last year in connection with arranging controversial parties.  

