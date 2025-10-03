Jane Fonda relaunches late dad's free speech group to defend civil rights  

Jane Fonda has shaken the internet with the revival of her late father, Henry Fonda's, organization to protect people's free speech rights.
The 87-year-old American actress-turned-activist takes a swipe at the United States of America's President, Donald Trump, and his governmental control to push back the public's freedom, by relaunching the Committee for the First Amendment.
According to media reports, the charitable foundation was initially founded by Jane's deceased father, Henry, in the 1940s and 1950s.
Now, the renowned actress announced her new initiative in a statement to Variety, saying, "The McCarthy Era ended when Americans from across the political spectrum finally came together and stood up for the principles in the Constitution against the forces of repression."
"Those forces have returned. And it is our turn to stand together in defence of our constitutional rights," Jane continued.
The actress who appeared in films, including Barbarella and Moving On, decided to revive his father's organization after the ABC suspended The Late Night Show host, Jimmy Kimmel.
He was pulled back from his infamous talk show after he made an insensitive mockery about the assassination of Donald Trump's representative and activist, Charlie Kirk, last month.
After the suspension drama, Jane Fonda raised her concerns at the time and has finally taken a crucial step for his pal, Jimmy Kimmel, by relaunching the free-speech organization.