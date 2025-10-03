Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift confirms Ed Sheeran's role in her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce

The 'Love Story' hitmaker dropped her upcoming studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Friday

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Taylor Swift confirms Ed Sheeran's role in her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, who released her highly anticipated music album, The Life of a Showgirl today, revealed her close pal, Ed Sheeran's role in her upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce. 

While promoting her twelfth studio album on the UK’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show on Friday, October 3, the Lover hitmaker asked about the expected performances in her much-awaited nuptials with her fiancée.

Swift candidly shared that her closest pal, the renowned singer Ed Sheeran, would be among the musicians performing at her big day.

"We spoke to Ed Sheeran a few weeks back, and he told us he is constantly asked to perform at people’s weddings. So is he singing at your wedding?" the Radio host asked the 14-time Grammy winner.

To which, Swift said it would be difficult for her and Kelce to stop performing for him at the wedding.

"Oh, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think! That’s the thing, he’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like, 'Ed, if there is a stage, you know you’ll be on it.' He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want," the mega-star added.

However, Taylor Swift, who broke the internet by announcing her surprise engagement with Travis Kelce on August 26, has not confirmed the dates and possible venue of her wedding.

To note, the Cruel Summer hitmaker dropped her twelfth musical collection, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, 2025. 

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift reveals ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ kept her sane during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift reveals ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ kept her sane during Eras Tour
Taylor Swift credits 'The Life of a Showgirl' album for saving her sanity during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s favorite track on 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s favorite track on 'The Life of a Showgirl'
'The Life of a Showgirl' singer dropped her new album on October 3, 2025

'Keeping Up Appearances' star Dame Patricia Routledge breathes her last at 96

'Keeping Up Appearances' star Dame Patricia Routledge breathes her last at 96
Dame Patricia Routledge's death was confirmed by her agent to PA Media over the weekend

Taylor Swift opens up on wedding plans on Graham Norton show: ‘It’ll be fun’

Taylor Swift opens up on wedding plans on Graham Norton show: ‘It’ll be fun’
Taylor Swift makes her first TV appearance after two years to promote her newly released album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Attorney's shocking advice to D4vd revealed, says 'no evidence' link him to Celeste

Attorney's shocking advice to D4vd revealed, says 'no evidence' link him to Celeste
Authorities have yet to determine the cause and time of the teen's death, whose body was found in the Tesla trunk

Keith Urban gives surprising nod to Nicole Kidman in first concert after split

Keith Urban gives surprising nod to Nicole Kidman in first concert after split
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban earlier this week after 19 years of marriage

Taylor Swift appears to slam Scooter Braun in newly released 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift appears to slam Scooter Braun in newly released 'The Life of a Showgirl'
The 'Lover' singer seemingly referred Scooter Braun’s purchase of her masters in 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s album release with cheeky meme

Travis Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s album release with cheeky meme
Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ today, October 3, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter shows love to Taylor Swift in first update after album collab

Sabrina Carpenter shows love to Taylor Swift in first update after album collab
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker has collaborated with Taylor Swift for the first time in her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes emotional appeal before sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes emotional appeal before sentencing
The Bad Boy Record founder penned a four-page apology letter to Judge Arun Subramanian asking for 'mercy'

Taylor Swift gets poetic in first note after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift gets poetic in first note after 'The Life of a Showgirl' release
The 'Lover' singer dropped her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', on October 3

Taylor Swift finally releases 12th album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift finally releases 12th album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
The Eras Tour hitmaker first announced her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on fiancé Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast