Taylor Swift confirms Ed Sheeran's role in her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, who released her highly anticipated music album, The Life of a Showgirl today, revealed her close pal, Ed Sheeran's role in her upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce.
While promoting her twelfth studio album on the UK’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show on Friday, October 3, the Lover hitmaker asked about the expected performances in her much-awaited nuptials with her fiancée.
Swift candidly shared that her closest pal, the renowned singer Ed Sheeran, would be among the musicians performing at her big day.
"We spoke to Ed Sheeran a few weeks back, and he told us he is constantly asked to perform at people’s weddings. So is he singing at your wedding?" the Radio host asked the 14-time Grammy winner.
To which, Swift said it would be difficult for her and Kelce to stop performing for him at the wedding.
"Oh, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think! That’s the thing, he’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like, 'Ed, if there is a stage, you know you’ll be on it.' He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want," the mega-star added.
However, Taylor Swift, who broke the internet by announcing her surprise engagement with Travis Kelce on August 26, has not confirmed the dates and possible venue of her wedding.
To note, the Cruel Summer hitmaker dropped her twelfth musical collection, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, 2025.