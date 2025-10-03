Home / Entertainment

Teddi Mellencamp shares transformative update on her cancer journey

'The Real Housewives of Beverly' alum, Teddi Mellencamp, revealed that her latest scans showed detectable cancer

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Teddi Mellencamp is celebrating encouraging news during her inspiring cancer journey, as she suffers from stage 4 melanoma.

While conversing on an episode of her Two T’s in a Pod podcast on October 3, 2025, the 44-year-old revealed that her latest scans showed detectable cancer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly alum stated, “I had my immunotherapy yesterday and did my scans. At this point there is no detectable cancer.

Teddi recalled the moment when she was informed about her shocking results, and admitted that “I was numb.”

Her friend Dolores Catania of RHONJ, who joined the podcast, was overjoyed. “Oh, I’m so happy! I wish I could hug you,” she stated.

Still, Teddi said that she still is not fully recovered yet. Doctors explained that remission is only considered after one, two, and then three years of clean scans. “But that was huge news yesterday,” she added.

A few months ago, Teddi revealed that her ongoing treatment has been reducing the size of her tumours, with some “barely visible.”

The famous TV personality further confessed that the hardest part of her cancer journey as of late has been how her health has impacted on her daily routine.

For now, she’s savoring this milestone while balancing motherhood and recovery — calling the update both shocking and transformative, which brought a major impact on her life.

