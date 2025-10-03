Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift drops most thirsty quote about fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift gushes over Travis Kelce’s body like never before while promoting 'The Life of a Showgirl'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Taylor Swift cannot stop simping over her fiancé Travis Kelce.

The pop icon has shared the most thirsty quote about her Lover while promoting new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

During a chat with BBC Radio 1 on Friday, October3, Taylor gushed over the body of Travis, noting, "All of my guy friends just want Travis to pick them up and throw them over a roof or throw them in a pool.”

While further gushing about the NFL star, she added, “You know he's 6 foot 6, but the width of the shoulders, is also like, seeing him walk through a door is genuinely a privilege."

In the same conversation, the Grammy winner also revealed the reaction of Travis to her 12th studio album.

The Honey singer noted, "I would play it for him as soon as I would come back from Sweden. As soon as I got back I would play it. I knew that this was the kind of album that he was going to love the most, he’s so supportive of all of it, but he's a real vibes guy."

On the relationship front, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged on August 10, 2025. The romantic couple started dating in the summer of 2023.

