Sydney Sweeney to receive big honor at 2025 Scad Savannah Film Festival  

Sydney Sweeney is poised to achieve a significant career milestone at the upcoming 2025 SCAD Savannah Film Festival.
On Friday, October 3, the Euphoria starlet took to her Instagram Stories to share a post from the event's official social media page.
The post includes Sweeney's black-and-white image with the statement, "Sydney Sweeney Spotlight Award."
SCAD Film Festival recently announced 10 prominent honorees, including Spike Lee, Park Chan-wook, Brendan Fraser, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amanda Seyfried, Kristen Stewart, and Sydney Sweeney.
It is important to note that the 29-year-old American actress will be honored due to her remarkable performance in her recently released movie, Christy.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the newly announced A-lister’s lot will join previously announced honorees, including Will Arnett, Hannah Beachler, Craig Brewer, Rose Byrne, Miles Caton, Jon M. Chu, Zoey Deutch, Joel Edgerton, and Rian Johnson.
Jennifer Lopez will also be among the honorees this year.
The fest's executive director, Christina Routhier, said in a statement, "I’m overjoyed with the lineup of remarkable honorees joining us this year."
Notably, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place from October 25 to November 1, during which the honorees will participate in award presentations, moderated conversations, and master classes with SCAD students.