Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney to receive big honor at 2025 Scad Savannah Film Festival

The 'Anyone But You' star Sydney Sweeney reacts to receiving honor from SCAD Savannah Film Festival organizers

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Sydney Sweeney to receive big honor at 2025 Scad Savannah Film Festival  


Sydney Sweeney is poised to achieve a significant career milestone at the upcoming 2025 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. 

On Friday, October 3, the Euphoria starlet took to her Instagram Stories to share a post from the event's official social media page.

The post includes Sweeney's black-and-white image with the statement, "Sydney Sweeney Spotlight Award." 

P.C.: Sydney Sweeney/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Sydney Sweeney/Instagram Stories 

SCAD Film Festival recently announced 10 prominent honorees, including Spike Lee, Park Chan-wook, Brendan Fraser, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amanda Seyfried, Kristen Stewart, and Sydney Sweeney.

It is important to note that the 29-year-old American actress will be honored due to her remarkable performance in her recently released movie, Christy.  

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the newly announced A-lister’s lot will join previously announced honorees, including Will Arnett, Hannah Beachler, Craig Brewer, Rose Byrne, Miles Caton, Jon M. Chu, Zoey Deutch, Joel Edgerton, and Rian Johnson. 

Jennifer Lopez will also be among the honorees this year. 

The fest's executive director, Christina Routhier, said in a statement, "I’m overjoyed with the lineup of remarkable honorees joining us this year."

Notably, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place from October 25 to November 1, during which the honorees will participate in award presentations, moderated conversations, and master classes with SCAD students.  

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift spills shocking beans on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ tour plans

Taylor Swift spills shocking beans on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ tour plans
Taylor Swift breaks silence on her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl’, tour plans

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers drop emotional video ahead of his court sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers drop emotional video ahead of his court sentencing
The Bad Boy CEO was arrested by the police officials in September last year in connection of trafficking and racketeering

Teddi Mellencamp shares transformative update on her cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp shares transformative update on her cancer journey
'The Real Housewives of Beverly' alum, Teddi Mellencamp, revealed that her latest scans showed detectable cancer

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sentencing: Judge finds rapper lacking remorse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sentencing: Judge finds rapper lacking remorse
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York for the sentencing

Jane Fonda relaunches late dad's free speech group to defend civil rights

Jane Fonda relaunches late dad's free speech group to defend civil rights
The 'On Golden Pond' starlet makes key announcement for the protection of free-speech widely

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finally apologizes to victims, Cassie ahead of sentencing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finally apologizes to victims, Cassie ahead of sentencing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs expresses guilt and sorrow before apperaing in court for sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' tearful appeal to authorities draws mockery from 50 Cent

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' tearful appeal to authorities draws mockery from 50 Cent
The Bad Boy founder has been behind the bars since September last year over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli separate after 27 years of marriage

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli separate after 27 years of marriage
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli tied the knot in 1997, share two daughters: Bella Rose, and Olivia Jade

Taylor Swift drops most thirsty quote about fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift drops most thirsty quote about fiancé Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift gushes over Travis Kelce’s body like never before while promoting 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Lady Gaga addresses pregnancy plans with Michael Polansky for first time

Lady Gaga addresses pregnancy plans with Michael Polansky for first time
Lady Gaga shares exciting deets about her family plans with fiancé Michael Polansky

Taylor Swift confirms Ed Sheeran's role in her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift confirms Ed Sheeran's role in her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce
The 'Love Story' hitmaker dropped her upcoming studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Friday

Taylor Swift reveals ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ kept her sane during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift reveals ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ kept her sane during Eras Tour
Taylor Swift credits 'The Life of a Showgirl' album for saving her sanity during Eras Tour