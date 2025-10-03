Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finally apologizes to victims, Cassie ahead of sentencing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has finally apologized to his victims and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura ahead of sentencing.
A day before appearing in court for the hearing, the disgraced music mogul penned a letter of appeal to the judge. He also showed remorse and guilty in the letter.
Combs wrote, “The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I’m sorry for that and always will be.”
He further noted, “My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry. The remorse, the sorrow, the regret, the disappointment, the shame. I honestly feel sorry for something that I couldn’t forgive someone else for.”
Combs also apologized to another victim, who testified in his case under the pseudonym Jane.
The rapper expressed sorrow, “Your honor, I thought I was providing for Jane concerning her and her child, but after hearing her testimony, I realized that I hurt her. For this I am deeply sorry. I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness.”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared in court on Friday, October 3. He has been found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.