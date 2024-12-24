Sci-Tech

'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch

South Korean researchers unveil groundbreaking wearable robot that helps paraplegics walk

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024


South Korean researchers have developed a groundbreaking wearable robot that could help paraplegics walk.

According to Reuters, the Exoskeleton Laboratory team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) made a lightweight wearable robot named “Iran Man” that provides support to the paraplegic users to walk, climb stairs, and manoeuvre obstacles.

The researchers said that their goal was to develop a robot that could integrate into the lives of the people with disabilities without any hassle.

Kim Seung-hwan, a paraplegic and team member at KAIST, tested the new robot suit and walked at a speed of 3.2 kph (2 mph), climbed stairs, and took sideways steps to slide into a bench.

Kim said, “It can approach me wherever I am, even when I’m sitting in a wheelchair, and be worn to help me stand up, which is one of its most distinct features.”

While sharing his personal motivation behind his contribution to the project, he expressed, “I wanted to tell my son… that I also used to be able to walk. I wanted to share a diverse range of experiences with him.”

Moreover, another member of the KAIST team, Park Jeong-su, revealed the reason behind the name and said that he was inspired by the movie “Iron Man” and wanted to help people like him with robots in real life.

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch

'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
Parker Probe set to make history with closest approach to Sun today
Parker Probe set to make history with closest approach to Sun today
Google set to launch game-changing AI Mode for search
Google set to launch game-changing AI Mode for search
Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji
Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji
Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'
Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest pass by Sun on December 24
NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest pass by Sun on December 24
Gemini now lets you query PDF files with new ‘Ask about this PDF’ feature
Gemini now lets you query PDF files with new ‘Ask about this PDF’ feature
WhatsApp emerges victorious in legal battle against Israel owned NSO group
WhatsApp emerges victorious in legal battle against Israel owned NSO group
Google Photos to speed up sharing with new quick edit and cropping options
Google Photos to speed up sharing with new quick edit and cropping options
WhatsApp's new feature lets you highlight important Channel updates with star
WhatsApp's new feature lets you highlight important Channel updates with star
Apple teams with Nvidia to boost AI model speed and efficiency
Apple teams with Nvidia to boost AI model speed and efficiency
Instagram to introduce revolutionary AI editing tools for videos
Instagram to introduce revolutionary AI editing tools for videos