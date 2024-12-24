'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch

South Korean researchers have developed a groundbreaking wearable robot that could help paraplegics walk.
According to Reuters, the Exoskeleton Laboratory team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) made a lightweight wearable robot named “Iran Man” that provides support to the paraplegic users to walk, climb stairs, and manoeuvre obstacles.
The researchers said that their goal was to develop a robot that could integrate into the lives of the people with disabilities without any hassle.
Kim Seung-hwan, a paraplegic and team member at KAIST, tested the new robot suit and walked at a speed of 3.2 kph (2 mph), climbed stairs, and took sideways steps to slide into a bench.
Kim said, “It can approach me wherever I am, even when I’m sitting in a wheelchair, and be worn to help me stand up, which is one of its most distinct features.”
While sharing his personal motivation behind his contribution to the project, he expressed, “I wanted to tell my son… that I also used to be able to walk. I wanted to share a diverse range of experiences with him.”
Moreover, another member of the KAIST team, Park Jeong-su, revealed the reason behind the name and said that he was inspired by the movie “Iron Man” and wanted to help people like him with robots in real life.