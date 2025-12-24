Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son  

Despite their painful divorce, Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, for the annual festive season.
One day before celebrating the 2025 Christmas, the Unstoppable actress, who initially filed for separation from the Batman star in August last year, stepped out for shopping at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.
The former couple enjoyed pre-Christmas shopping alongside Ben's son, Samuel, whom he shares with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
Shortly after their surprise reunion, an insider close to Jen and Ben revealed the truth behind their latest outing.
"They met up and went shopping together. Jen and Ben seemed fine. The focus was mostly on Sam," the tipster told People.
The outlet reported that the teen was "excited and chatty" during the shopping trip with his dad and his former stepmom.
Notably, the source additionally noted, "They shopped for gifts in several high-end stores. Jen asked a lot of questions and picked up gifts for Ben’s kids. They arrived and left separately."
According to media reports, for the outing, Selena star opted for a brown-and-white polka dot halter dress.
Meanwhile, Ben Affleck sported a beige pair of jeans, which he effortlessly paired with the white shirt and matching coat.
This outing of the two came months after they announced officially single from the high court after battling over their post-divorce matters.