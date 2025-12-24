'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover 

Wrestling to take place in the Upside Down, as Netflix announced an exciting crossover between WWE and Stranger Things in a surprising announcement.
On Wednesday, December 24, the streaming platform shared that the crossover will happen on the first Raw of 2026.
Monday Night Raw will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Netflix with a special episode on January 5.
"THE WWE GETS STRANGER," the streaming giant penned on a social media post featuring a 15-second clip of both the WWE and Stranger Things logos.
While the details of what the promotional crossover has in its bags have not been revealed, fans are excited for more content from their favourite show, which will be concluded on New Year's Eve.
The announcement came a day before Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 is set to be released on December 25, while the two-hour finale will be available on Netflix and in selected theatres on December 31.
Moreover, Stranger Things has surpassed 1 billion views across all 5 seasons, breaking records set by Wednesday and Squid Game.