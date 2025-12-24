Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Saba Qamar Zaman reacts with cheeky comment after petition filed against her

The 'Hindi Medium' starlet in hot water after lawyer filed a petition against the actress

  • By Fatima Hassan
Saba Qamar Zaman reacts with cheeky comment after petition filed against her
Saba Qamar Zaman reacts with cheeky comment after petition filed against her 

Saba Qamar Zaman has broken her silence after a case was registered against her. 

On Wednesday, December 24, the Baaghi starlet took to her Instagram Stories to share her response to the controversy.

According to The Express Tribune, a petition has been filed in the Sessions Court Lahore against the Pakistani actress over allegations of wearing a police uniform without proper authorization. 

After these allegations surfaced on social media, Saba re-shared the post of the Editor-In-Chief of DIVA magazine, Raheel Rao's statement, in which he defended her, saying, "Dear Mr Chomu! Were you expecting her to play a police officer in a bridal outfit or a lawn suit with a badge?"

He continued bashing the article, "Because last checked, characters are dressed according to the role, not your dumb imagination." 

To which Saba penned, "Oh God, I’m too famous these days," alongside smiling emojis.

P.C.: Saba Qamar Zaman/Instagram
P.C.: Saba Qamar Zaman/Instagram 

For those unaware, the petition, filed by lawyer Aftab Bajwa on behalf of citizen Wasim Zawar, claims that no individual is legally permitted to wear a police uniform or display the badge of a Senior Police (SP) officer without official permission.

The case follows the circulation of a video showing Saba Qamar in a dressing room wearing an SP uniform.

However, Saba Qamar has not announced to file against the advocate. 

Govinda’s wife Sunita confirms husband’s affair rumours, slams woman involved

Govinda’s wife Sunita confirms husband’s affair rumours, slams woman involved
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' gets Japan release date in surprising move

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' gets Japan release date in surprising move
Sonam Kapoor pens touching birthday note for her 'forever inspiration' dad

Sonam Kapoor pens touching birthday note for her 'forever inspiration' dad

'Dhurandhar 2' goes big with five-language release, date revealed

'Dhurandhar 2' goes big with five-language release, date revealed

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter Maheen breaks silence on wedding backlash

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter Maheen breaks silence on wedding backlash

Humayun Saeed's sweet birthday wish for wife Samina melts hearts

Humayun Saeed's sweet birthday wish for wife Samina melts hearts
Asim Azhar shares pictures from Bangladesh trip after major milestone

Asim Azhar shares pictures from Bangladesh trip after major milestone
Aima Baig opens up about getting off social media after 'brutal' online trolls

Aima Baig opens up about getting off social media after 'brutal' online trolls
Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show

Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show
Saba Azad shares concerning health news after Hritik Roshan's cousin's wedding

Saba Azad shares concerning health news after Hritik Roshan's cousin's wedding
‘3 Idiots’ star Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel rumours

‘3 Idiots’ star Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel rumours
From Jama Taqseem to Case No. 9: Best Pakistani dramas of 2025

From Jama Taqseem to Case No. 9: Best Pakistani dramas of 2025

Popular News

Saba Qamar Zaman reacts with cheeky comment after petition filed against her

Saba Qamar Zaman reacts with cheeky comment after petition filed against her
53 minutes ago
'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

37 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

an hour ago