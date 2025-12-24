Saba Qamar Zaman reacts with cheeky comment after petition filed against her 

Saba Qamar Zaman has broken her silence after a case was registered against her.
On Wednesday, December 24, the Baaghi starlet took to her Instagram Stories to share her response to the controversy.
According to The Express Tribune, a petition has been filed in the Sessions Court Lahore against the Pakistani actress over allegations of wearing a police uniform without proper authorization.
After these allegations surfaced on social media, Saba re-shared the post of the Editor-In-Chief of DIVA magazine, Raheel Rao's statement, in which he defended her, saying, "Dear Mr Chomu! Were you expecting her to play a police officer in a bridal outfit or a lawn suit with a badge?"
He continued bashing the article, "Because last checked, characters are dressed according to the role, not your dumb imagination."
To which Saba penned, "Oh God, I’m too famous these days," alongside smiling emojis.
For those unaware, the petition, filed by lawyer Aftab Bajwa on behalf of citizen Wasim Zawar, claims that no individual is legally permitted to wear a police uniform or display the badge of a Senior Police (SP) officer without official permission.
The case follows the circulation of a video showing Saba Qamar in a dressing room wearing an SP uniform.
However, Saba Qamar has not announced to file against the advocate.