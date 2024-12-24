Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking advantage of his free time during the winter break from his team to enjoy the holiday season with his partner and children.
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are offering their fans a sneak peek of their trip to Lapland, Finland, known as Santa Claus’ home, through Instagram stories and posts.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took to his Instagram account and shared a post where he is seen taking his child on a ride on a snowmobile.
In a separate post, Ronaldo shared a shirtless photo in the snow, wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas.”
In the third picture, shared in a thread and later posted as a story, Ronaldo is seen posing in a beautiful snow-covered place, with snow deer in the background making the scene even more picturesque.
Georgina, on the other hand posted pictures and videos of the luxurious lodge they are staying at during their Christmas celebration.
She also mentioned that the temperature at the North Pole has dropped to -8 degrees Celsius.
CR7 will be back in the Middle East before his team, Al-Nassr, plays again on January 9 against Al-Akhdoud.
His current contract is set to end in the summer next year, however it is expected that he will agree to extend the contract.