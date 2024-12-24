Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are offering their fans a sneak peek of their trip to Lapland

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking advantage of his free time during the winter break from his team to enjoy the holiday season with his partner and children.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are offering their fans a sneak peek of their trip to Lapland, Finland, known as Santa Claus’ home, through Instagram stories and posts.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took to his Instagram account and shared a post where he is seen taking his child  on a ride on a snowmobile.


In a separate post, Ronaldo shared a shirtless photo in the snow, wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas.”


In the third picture, shared in a thread and later posted as a story, Ronaldo is seen posing in a beautiful snow-covered place, with snow deer in the background making the scene even more picturesque.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments

Georgina, on the other hand posted pictures and videos of the luxurious lodge they are staying at during their Christmas celebration.

She also mentioned that the temperature at the North Pole has dropped to -8 degrees Celsius.

CR7 will be back in the Middle East before his team, Al-Nassr, plays again on January 9 against Al-Akhdoud.

His current contract is set to end in the summer next year, however it is expected that he will agree to extend the contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Why King Charles used Fitzrovia Chapel for recording 2024 Christmas speech?

Why King Charles used Fitzrovia Chapel for recording 2024 Christmas speech?
Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks

Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with 'upsetting' news hours before Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with 'upsetting' news hours before Christmas
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate
Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery
Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery
Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter's engagement sparks heartfelt reactions from fans
Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter's engagement sparks heartfelt reactions from fans
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Kylian Mbappé believes his ‘settling-in period’ in Real Madrid is over now
Kylian Mbappé believes his ‘settling-in period’ in Real Madrid is over now
Who came out on top in Joe Burrow look-alike showdown?
Who came out on top in Joe Burrow look-alike showdown?
Aryna Sabalenka opens up on rival Iga Swiatek doping case
Aryna Sabalenka opens up on rival Iga Swiatek doping case
Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship
Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship
Rey Misterio Sr.: Lucha Libre icon dies aged 66
Rey Misterio Sr.: Lucha Libre icon dies aged 66
Tyson Fury wife Paris opens up about boxer's emotional sacrifice for Usyk rematch
Tyson Fury wife Paris opens up about boxer's emotional sacrifice for Usyk rematch
Mikel Arteta reflects on his 'terrifying' first days as Arsenal manager
Mikel Arteta reflects on his 'terrifying' first days as Arsenal manager