Danish Royal Family reunites for Christmas at Marselisborg castle

The Danish royal family has reunited at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus for their annual Christmas celebration.
King Frederik and Queen Mary have relocated to the castle for the festive season with their four children, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
The royal couple, who is set to host their family for the first time in their reign, have been photographed with all of their kids.
The family was also joined by Queen Margrethe, who was seen beaming with joy as she was reunited with her grandchildren.
To note, Queen Margrethe was abdicated the throne in January after 52 years.
The royal family looked adorable as they posed for a photo together.
Queen Mary donned a cozy high-necked knit, while Princess Isabella looked absolutely gorgeous in a suede jacket and wide-legged jeans.
Princess Josephine wore a grey tailored coat, while King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian went for matching dark blazers.
Meanwhile, Prince Vincent also looked dapper in a funnel-neck coat.
After spending Christmas together at Marselisborg Castle, King Frederik and Queen Mary will stay at the castle until December 26, while Queen Margrethe will remain at the residence until 30.