Royal

Danish Royal Family reunites for Christmas at Marselisborg castle

King Frederik and Queen Mary have relocated to the castle with their four children

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
Danish Royal Family reunites for Christmas at Marselisborg castle
Danish Royal Family reunites for Christmas at Marselisborg castle

The Danish royal family has reunited at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus for their annual Christmas celebration.

King Frederik and Queen Mary have relocated to the castle for the festive season with their four children, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The royal couple, who is set to host their family for the first time in their reign, have been photographed with all of their kids.

The family was also joined by Queen Margrethe, who was seen beaming with joy as she was reunited with her grandchildren.

To note, Queen Margrethe was abdicated the throne in January after 52 years.

The royal family looked adorable as they posed for a photo together. 

Queen Mary donned a cozy high-necked knit, while Princess Isabella looked absolutely gorgeous in a suede jacket and wide-legged jeans.

Princess Josephine wore a grey tailored coat, while King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian went for matching dark blazers.

Meanwhile, Prince Vincent also looked dapper in a funnel-neck coat.

After spending Christmas together at Marselisborg Castle, King Frederik and Queen Mary will stay at the castle until December 26, while Queen Margrethe will remain at the residence until 30.

UK experiences one of its warmest Christmases on record

UK experiences one of its warmest Christmases on record
Danish Royal Family reunites for Christmas at Marselisborg castle

Danish Royal Family reunites for Christmas at Marselisborg castle
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Why King Charles used Fitzrovia Chapel for recording 2024 Christmas speech?

Why King Charles used Fitzrovia Chapel for recording 2024 Christmas speech?
Why King Charles used Fitzrovia Chapel for recording 2024 Christmas speech?
Why King Charles used Fitzrovia Chapel for recording 2024 Christmas speech?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with 'upsetting' news hours before Christmas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with 'upsetting' news hours before Christmas
Buckingham palace excites fans with King Charles' unseen video before Christmas
Buckingham palace excites fans with King Charles' unseen video before Christmas
Prince Harry recalls heartfelt Christmas tradition with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry recalls heartfelt Christmas tradition with Meghan Markle
King Charles holds key meeting with Princess Kate before taking big decision
King Charles holds key meeting with Princess Kate before taking big decision
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘sick and tired’ of ‘walking nightmare’ Andrew
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘sick and tired’ of ‘walking nightmare’ Andrew
Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas
Kate Middleton, Prince William look forward to ‘big moment’ on Christmas
Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback
Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback
King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed
King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed
Prince William's bond with step sister unveiled ahead of Royal Christmas
Prince William's bond with step sister unveiled ahead of Royal Christmas
Princess of Wales shares heartfelt kiss with Duchess Sophie at Christmas Carol Service
Princess of Wales shares heartfelt kiss with Duchess Sophie at Christmas Carol Service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward 'happy' over Andrew's 'big' decision
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward 'happy' over Andrew's 'big' decision