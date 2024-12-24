Trending

Hania Aamir slays 'APT' dance challenge with glamorous GRWM twist

Hania Aamir, the 'KMKT' actress, adds her personal flair to viral ' APT trend

  December 24, 2024


Hania Aamir, who never seizes to shock fans with her talent, has once again taken the internet by storm with her latest video.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video of her doing APT dance challenge but with a unique Get Ready with Me twist.

The video kicked off with Hania getting ready in the bathroom, wearing a sleek black high-neck top with wet hair, and holding a comb as a makeshift mic.

The next clip seamlessly transitions to her slaying in an elegant black coat, as the iconic APT played in the background.

Soon after the video, Hania’s fans and fellow celebrities rushed to the comment section to gush over her.

Aiman Khan penned, “Stunning,” while Areeba Habeeb simply added many heart emojis.

One of her fans wrote, “She's looking like a British girl.”

“I don’t like this song but Hania is just slaying. loveee,” another added.

The third joked, “The video isn't good I wasted 1 hour on it.”

“You won the trend love,” the fourth added.

On the work front, Hania Amir was last seen in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Fahad Mustafa.

