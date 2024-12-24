Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day

Travis Barker surprises daughter Alabama Barker with a stylish gift on her big day.
Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama is celebrating her 19th birthday on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024.
The social media influencer received a special heartwarming gift from her father on her 19th birthday.
Travis gifted Alabama a beautiful Cartier bracelet, after which she posted an emotional story on Instagram to thank her father for a special birthday gift.
Posting a video of her shiny, elegant gift on the social media platform, the birthday girl, while mentioning the American musician, wrote, “I love you, @travisbarker. Thank you so much!”
Who is Alabama Barker?
Alabama is Travis and his second wife Shanna Moakler’s daughter. She was just two years old when Shanna and Travis got divorced in 2008 after four years of marriage. She has only one brother, London.
The Irish-American singer was 14 when Travis started dating Kortney, and two years later they got married.
Alabama Barker Songs
Alabama begins singing at a very young age. Initially, she used to share her singing videos on social media platforms, but later, when she got a little older, she started working with professional producers and songwriters. So far her notable songs include Our House, Heartbeat, Mistletoe, and Vogue.