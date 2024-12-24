Prince Leka spreads Christmas cheer with Daughter Geraldine 

Prince Leka is spreading holiday cheer with daughter!
The Crown Prince of Albania has melted hearts by sharing adorable photos with his daughter Geraldine.
Taking to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, Prince Leka posted a carousel of photos of him with his little one.
“Amidst the moments full of joy and endless love with my daughter Geraldine, I feel the true meaning of the holidays,” he wrote in the caption.
The prince further added, “May every family find this warm feeling in their hearts and homes. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!”
In the first photo, Geraldine could be seen sitting on her father's shoulder amidst a beautifully decorated Christmas setting.
The next images showed the father-daughter duo laughing and playing together, showcasing their bond.
This adorable Christmas photoshoot came after the Prince of Albania celebrated Geraldine's fourth birthday in October.
He opted for a Frozen-themed bash for her daughter, in the garden of a luxury hotel in Tirana, capital of Albania.
Prince Leka welcomed Geraldine in 2020 with his former wife, Elia, whom he married in 2016.
However, the estranged couple parted ways after eight years in April, 2024.