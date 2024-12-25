Entertainment

Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED

Kai Madison Trump is the granddaughter of Donald Trump, the 45th U.S. president

  December 25, 2024
Kai Trump, who is granddaughter of President-Elect Donald Trump, has shocked her fans with a surprising revelation about her travel habits.

In her latest vlog shared on YouTube, Kai took a short private flight to Las Vegas to meet some of the world's best golfers at the Crypto.com Showdown.

The video kicked off with Kai meeting with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau at his mansion for a quick tour before hopping on a private jet with the golfer.

“I know it's not Trump Force One, but it'll do,” DeChambeau said to Kai.

Kai then turned to the camera and shared that despite being part of the Trump family, she rarely flies first class or private, opting for commercial flights instead.

“Any plane is fine, I fly commercial all the time,” she said.

Kai went on to share, “Everyone always thinks I fly private if I wanna go with Grandpa if we're flying to the same place. If not, I fly commercial. So this is nice.”

She then shared her favorite activities from past trips to Vegas, including bungee jumping, indoor skydiving, and In n Out runs.

“I've only been to Vegas a few times. I actually really like Vegas. I'm born and raised in New York City so I really like having the city and not being in the middle of nowhere,” she said.

Kai Madison Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon.

Watch:


