A$AP Rocky gets down on one knee for big proposal month after daughter's birth

Just a month after welcoming his third child, A$AP Rocky has gotten down on one knee for a special proposal.
The Praise the Lord rapper – who welcomed his third child and first daughter with his partner, Rihanna, last month – was seen in New York City on Tuesday, October 28, filming a romantic proposal scene for his new commercial.
In the photos shared by PEOPLE, the 37-year-old American rapper, dressed in funky orange ‘fit featuring vibrant details, was seen on one knee with a ring in his hand as he proposed Margaret Qualley in front of an NYC subway station.
The 31-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a multi-colored checkered shirt and baggy jeans as she leaned slightly, seemingly touched by the proposal.
She elevated her look with a sleek, high hair bun and added a few extra inches to her frame with black-and-white heels.
A$AP Rocky welcomed the arrival of his first baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers, with Rihanna – his partner of five years – on September 12, 2025.
The couple announced the delightful news via a sweet Instagram post featuring an adorable photo with her newborn baby girl, seemingly taken shortly after her birth.
Revealing the name and date of birth of her little one, the Fenty Beauty founder captioned, “Rocki Irish Mayers. September 12 2025.”
The gush-worthy snap featured the Unapologetic singer lovingly gazing at her baby girl – wrapped in a beautiful pink outfit – as she sweetly embraced her in her arms.
For the unversed, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents of three children – two sons, RZA and Riot, and a daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers.