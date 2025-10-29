Young Bleed dead? Rapper’s sister breaks silence amid speculation

Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding his death, Young Bleed’s sister has finally broken her silence.
On Tuesday, October 28, TMZ reported that the Keep It Real rapper – who is rumored to have passed away – is currently in critical condition and fighting for his life in an intensive care unit (ICU).
The rapper was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after suffering a brain aneurysm on Saturday, October 25, following his performance at the No Limit–Cash Money Verzuz event in Las Vegas.
As per WebMD, “A brain aneurysm is a weak spot in the wall of a blood vessel inside the brain that can sometimes burst and cause a subarachnoid hemorrhage.”
Shortly after Young Bleed’s surprising health update made headlines, rumors of his death started flooding social media.
This prompted the How Ya Do Dat rapper’s sister, Tedra Johnson-Spears, speak out, clearing the air surrounding the speculation and revealing that Young Bleed is still alive.
In her Facebook post, Tedra wrote, "This will be my first and last post. We are receiving a tremendous amount of calls about my big brother Glenn, Tank, Young Bleed. If you have not called his mother personally, please do not post about him."
She added, "Our family ask that you respect our privacy and hold all calls and text at this time. He is still currently in ICU and his mother asked if you all would respect her wishes and not make any RIP post."
For those unfamiliar, Young Bleed, whose real name is Glenn Clifton Jr., is an American rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who gained national recognition in 1998 with his platinum-certified debut album titled My Balls and My Word.