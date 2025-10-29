Entertainment

Katy Perry makes Justin Trudeau go ‘crazy’ about her amid whirlwind romance

The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker public confirmed dating Justin Trudeau last week at her birthday bash

  By Sidra Khan
Katy Perry has made Justin Trudeau fall head over heels for her!

After the lovebirds hard-launched their romance last week at the 143 hitmaker’s 41st birthday bash by arriving at the party holding hands, an insider gave delightful insights into their relationship while speaking to Page Six.

Revealing the former Canadian Prime Minister’s feelings, the insider said that their mutual interest on various subjects is what drives Trudeau crazy about Katy Perry.

“He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman. They are simpatico on everything including politics, kids and French food,” they shared.

The tipster added, “They both have a sparkle for each other.”

Meanwhile, another insider, who spoke to PEOPLE, unveiled the Lifetimes Tour singer’s feelings about her ongoing whirlwind romance, sharing that she is “flattered” by the fact that Trudeau is committed to and cares for her.

“She’s focused on her tour, and Justin has made a real effort to meet her where she is literally. She’s flattered. He’s shown that he’s committed and really cares about spending time with her. It’s clear that he values the connection, and so does Katy. She’s in a great place,” they said.

“Dating Justin is something she never saw coming, but she’s really enjoying this surprising life twist,” the tipster noted.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked romance buzz in July when they were spotted enjoying a date night in Montreal, Canada.

