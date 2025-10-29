Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney flaunts hot figure in sizzling fit at SCAD Savannah Film Fest 2025

The ‘Christy’ actress turns heads in daring white ensemble as she receives prestigious award at the 2025 SCAD Savannah Film Festival

  • By Sidra Khan
Dropping jaws has never been a task for Sydney Sweeney!

During her appearance at the 2025 SCAD Savannah Film Festival, the 28-year-old American actress stunned onlookers in a sizzling look, turning up the heat.

For the star-studded event, the Anyone But You starlet flaunted her slim figure in a striking, form-fitted white mini dress featuring a one-shoulder neckline and sheer fabric layering that wrapped around her body.

Sweeney elevated her minimalist yet bold look with matching white heels, while her blonde locks, styled in big, voluminous curls, added a striking appeal to the overall appearance.

At the esteemed event, the Euphoria actress was honored for her incredible performance in her new film Christy with the prestigious Spotlight Award.

In a carousel of photos shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October 28, the actress also posted a snap with her new award, flashing a contagious smile.

“thank you @savfilmfest for the spotlight award and an unforgettable day,” she captioned.

Shortly after the Immaculate starlet posted the update, her ardent fans swarmed the comments section with their heartfelt messages.

“Congratulations Syd! So many more amazing things coming your way,” wrote one.

“That so cool! Congrats,” another penned, while a third added, “Congratulations Syd. I’m so proud!”

Sydney Sweeney starrer Christy – a biographical sports drama film – is slated to hit the theatres on November 7, 2025.

