Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade's rekindled romance 'fully over'?

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi broke up once again just weeks after rekindling romance

  • By Riba Shaikh
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have reportedly broken up again just weeks after rekindling their romance.

As reported by Page Six, relationship between the on again off again couple - who got back together in September this year has "fully over".

An inside source has confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the Euphoria actor and the 26-year-old influencer are "not getting back together."

Confirming the status of their relationship, the insider added, "It’s fully over."

The also claimed that "She’s fine about the Jacob split, she’s more upset about what’s going on with her father."

Giannulli's parents — Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli are parting ways after 28 years of marriage.

It is pertinent to note, Jacob and Olivia's reps are yet to confirm the news as they haven't immediately responded to outlet's request for a comment.

Olivia - who was first linked with Jacob in 2021 ignited romance buzz in September at the Toronto International Film Festival as she was seen supporting the actor on the premiere of his new horror film, Frankenstein.

