Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding timeline revealed in surprising new report

Wedding bells are already ringing for the newly engaged couple - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
The 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end - who surprised the world with their intimate engagement in August this year are swiftly heading towards their dreamy wedding.
After dating for almost two years - Travis and Taylor are finally thinking to tie the knot next year, per an inside source.
Wedding plans are “coming along,” the source exclusively told Us Weekly.
“They are both [very] involved, and Taylor thinks it’s cute that Travis wants to help” they added.
The source also predicted that the Life of A Showgirl singer and the NFL player are hoping to get married in the summer of next summer, possibly in Rhode Island.
“They don’t want a long engagement,” revealed the tipster, noting that Taylor and Travis “very much want to start a family in the next year or so. Family means everything to them.”
This update comes after Taylor Swift joined Brittney Mahomes at the Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 27, to cheer on her boyfriend during Kansas City Chiefs exciting match against Washington Commanders.