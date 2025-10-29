Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori 'outplays' Kim Kardashian with bold move 

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, has seemingly taken a new initiative to outshine Kim Kardashian.
The Yeezy founder and his new life partner are gearing up to launch a new lingerie brand on December 11.
Reportedly, this business launch is now being labelled as a "revenge" business from his ex-wife, who also owns a billion-dollar shapewear brand, SKIMS.
According to a report by Heatworld, an insider has recently spilt the beans about the couple's new business launch, marking it a "carbon copy" of Kim's brand, SKIMS.
"Kim is absolutely livid. It's obvious to her that Kanye is behind this to get a rise out of her—and to make money doing it," the tipster added.
The source further noted that the mom-of-four wanted to live in comfort but is forced to live under pressure to defend herself due to Kanye and Bianca's constant mocking publicly.
"She's been living in constant defence mode, all she wants is peace, but Kanye refuses to let her go," an insider told the outlet.
This report comes after Kim Kardashian revealed she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm in a teaser for the new season of her family’s reality TV show, The Kardashians.
In the viral clip, the 45-year-old makeup mogul appears to say she informed the cause was "just stress," seemingly due to her public feud with Kanye West.
As the other footage shows, Kim Kardashian is emotionally talking about her difficult divorce with ex-husband, Kanye West.
The former couple, who parted ways in 2022, are also parents to their four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.