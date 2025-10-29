Entertainment

Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears amid mental health turmoil

Britney Spears was recently seen recklessly driving in a viral footage after ex-husband Kevin Federline made shocking claims about her

  • By Sidra Khan
Paris Hilton is fulfilling her best friend duties toward Britney Spears.

Amid the ongoing emotional turmoil faced by the Gimme More hitmaker, the Hilton Hotel heiress took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, October 28, to send love to her pal.

In the post, Paris shared a heartwarming clip featuring herself with her son Phoenix, both channeling Britney for this year’s Halloween.

The clip showed Paris sweetly telling Phoenix what to say, with him repeating after his mom.

“Hi Auntie Britney. Miss you. I love you Britney,” they said, followed by a sweet nod to Britney as they said, “Oops! I did it again” – titled of the songstress’s hit 2000 song from her album of the same name.

Captioning the post, the House of Wax star wrote a loving message that read, “Phoenix loves his Auntie Britney. I had so much fun dressing up as you this year @BritneySpears! We love you, miss you, and can’t wait for you to come over and hang out with me and the babies again soon.”

Paris Hilton’s sweet support comes after Britney Spears was spotted recklessly driving in a viral social media footage.

The Criminal singer is going through a tough phase after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, released a scathing memoir in which he made bombshell claims against her.

