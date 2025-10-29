7 creepiest on-screen villains to watch out for this Halloween

With Halloween 2025 approaching closer with each hour, this might be the time to cuddle up in your bed and revisit some iconic movie and television villains who have managed to haunt the screens.
Remarkable villains are not just evil; they are unforgettable. Whether for their sinister charm or just the terror, these characters have earned a permanent place in our nightmares and minds.
Here are seven of the creepiest horror villains to still give you nightmares:
The Babadook, The Babadook (2014)
Imagine the monster from a picture book has manifested itself into your already troubled life; that is the Babadook, with its creepy wide grin and top hat.
The film is an Australian psychological horror and follows a widowed mother, Amelia (Essie Davis), and her troubled son, Sam (Noah Wiseman).
Sadako Yamamura, Ringu (1998)
Sadako Yamamura, or the American version called Samara Morgan (The Ring), is the vengeful spirit created from Koji Suzuki's novels about a cursed videotape and a psychic child murdered and thrown into a well.
Her straight long hair hiding her face, Sadako uses her power to create the tape, and those who have watched it have to share the tape, or they will die in seven days.
Pennywise, It (1990, 2017-2019)
Pennywise, the terrifying, shapeshifter who appears as a clown from Stephen King's novel, It, has definitely left a mark on the audience.
While Tim Curry's portrayal in the 1990 miniseries is a bit goofy, in the films, Bill Skarsgård has left no leaf unturned to make sure his viewers are terrified.
The 2025 HBO series It: Welcome to Derry, a prequel to the 2017 and 2019 films, is currently premiering.
Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The American psychological horror thriller showcases Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist turned cannibalistic serial killer, helping a young FBI trainee track another murderer.
Portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, the master manipulator has been named one of the greatest American movie villains of all time.
Leatherface, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
A killer who wears a mask made out of his victim's skin might just be one of the most gruesome-looking horror villains of all time.
Leatherface is the chainsaw-wielding antagonist from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, who terrorises a group of teens.
Portrayed by Gunnar Hansen in the original film, the character has been inspired by real-life murderer Ed Gein.
Carrie White, Carrie (1976)
Based on Stephen King's 1974 novel, the supernatural horror follows the tragic story of Carrie White, who is a subject of brutal bullying, and after a cruel prom night prank, she unleashes her psychic power against her abusers.
The film deals with heavy topics, including bullying and religious fanaticism.
The Phantom, The Phantom of the Opera (1925)
The Phantom (Lon Chaney Sr) haunts the Paris Opera House and tutors Christine Daaé while also wanting her complete devotion.
Horror meets unrequited love, as Chaney's character proves he is willing to cross all the boundaries and cause havoc to get what he wants.