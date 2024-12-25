Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition

Kim Kardashian has been rooting for her mother Kris Jenner over sister Kendall Jenner, for a secret in Christmas competition.
Every year, Jenner-Kardashian family competes to see who had the best gift wrapping paper.
On Monday, the supermodel revealed that she might beat the momager during the holiday-themed house tour for Architectural Digest.
Kendall, 29, started with, “Anyone who kind of follows our family knows that we kind of have a Christmas wrapping competition going on every year. I feel like I am – the last three years running – probably the winner. I think it’s probably gonna happen again this year.”
She added, “I love it. It’s just chic and gorgeous – kind of simple, but I love it."
The Vogue cover model chose a burgundy and white-striped design, complimented with a burgundy bow wrapped on top, for the gift wrap this year.
Previously, Kim predicted that Kris would win this year’s friendly competition.
“Okay, I think my mom wins on the Christmas wrapping this year. How cute is this? It’s very easy to see whose gift is whose. Love that. How cute,” the SKIMS founder explained.
The Jenner-Kardashian family is set to celebrate Christmas on December 25, 2024.