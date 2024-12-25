Entertainment

Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition

Kendall Jenner vows to beat momager Kris Jenner in secret Christmas competition after Kim prediction

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition

Kim Kardashian has been rooting for her mother Kris Jenner over sister Kendall Jenner, for a secret in Christmas competition.

Every year, Jenner-Kardashian family competes to see who had the best gift wrapping paper.

On Monday, the supermodel revealed that she might beat the momager during the holiday-themed house tour for Architectural Digest.

Kendall, 29, started with, “Anyone who kind of follows our family knows that we kind of have a Christmas wrapping competition going on every year. I feel like I am – the last three years running – probably the winner. I think it’s probably gonna happen again this year.”

She added, “I love it. It’s just chic and gorgeous – kind of simple, but I love it."

The Vogue cover model chose a burgundy and white-striped design, complimented with a burgundy bow wrapped on top, for the gift wrap this year.

Previously, Kim predicted that Kris would win this year’s friendly competition.

“Okay, I think my mom wins on the Christmas wrapping this year. How cute is this? It’s very easy to see whose gift is whose. Love that. How cute,” the SKIMS founder explained.

The Jenner-Kardashian family is set to celebrate Christmas on December 25, 2024.

Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post

Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition

Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED

Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach

Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA
Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day
Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior
Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks
Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks
Best Christmas movies to watch this holiday season
Best Christmas movies to watch this holiday season
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Bridgit Mendler: From Disney star to evolving artist
Bridgit Mendler: From Disney star to evolving artist
Bridgit Mendler: Charting her own Path in the entertainment industry
Bridgit Mendler: Charting her own Path in the entertainment industry
Ben Affleck makes exciting plans for first Christmas after Jennifer Lopez split
Ben Affleck makes exciting plans for first Christmas after Jennifer Lopez split