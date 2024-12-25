Trending

Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama

Ushna Shah and Sheheryar Munawar's starrer new drama 'Aye Ishq E Junoon' has broke a huge record

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama

Humayun Saeed has announced a thrilling news about Ushna Shah and Sheheryar Munawar’s new drama, Aye Ishq E Junoon.

On Tuesday, December 24, the Bin Roye actor revealed that Aye Ishq E Junoon broke an all time TRP record.

Taking to Instagram, Humayun shared a poster of the drama and penned, “Breaking records and ruling hearts! Ghair continues to dominate with a whopping 13.1 TRPs! Don't miss the drama everyone's talking about - Friday & Saturday at 8:00 PM, only on ARY Digital”

The talented cast of the drama includes Sheheryar, Ushna Shah, Shuja Asad, Mahenur Haider, Shabbir Jan, Kinza Malik Awan, Irsa Ghazal, Sohail Sameer, Muhammad Ahmed and Mehmood Aslam.

Aye Ishq E Junoon follows the tale of a poor girl (Ushna) who lost her teaching job and is struggling to support her family financially. Meanwhile a guy named Rahem (Sheheryar) is a millionaire who runs a lavish hotel.

The latest episode of the show has earned two lac views.

Notably, Sheheryar is set to tie the knot with wife-to-be Maheen Siddiqui.

Mahira Khan and Adeel Hussain had teamed up for his wedding dance practices.

