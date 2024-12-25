King Charles sends delightful Christmas message from Sandringham

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have penned a sweet Christmas wish as they kick off festivities in Sandringham Palace.
Royal Family's Instagram account released a delightful illustration featuring Sandringham Palace in the backdrop, fully covered with the snow.
The visual representation of festive season was accompanied by a message that read, "Merry Christmas."
"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!" Royal Family wrote in the caption.
This delightful wish from Charles comes after he shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of his upcoming Christmas speech which he recorded with Sky News at Fitzrovia Chapel in Central London.
In a surprising move, the 76-year-old monarch chose the location, which was formerly a chapel of the Middlesex Hospital instead of Buckingham Palace to record this year's Christmas message.
The message will be aired on Sky News from 15:00GMT on Christmas Day, and on Royal Family's YouTube channel.
Royal Family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate will be celebrating the festive season in Norfolk, Sandringham.