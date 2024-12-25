Royal

Sarah Ferguson sends supportive message to Andrew amid 'lonely' Christmas

The Duchess of York uplifts 'lonely' Prince Andrew as he celebrates Christmas without Royal Family

Sarah Ferguson extended heartfelt Christmas message!

The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account a day before Christmas to share a delightful video with the late Queen Elizabeth's corgis, Muick and Sandy.

Fergie recorded herself while playing with the dogs in the field, which she adopted from ex-husband Prince Andrew's mother in 2022.

In the wake of Andrew's ongoing Chinese spy controversy, due to which the Duke had to pull put of Royal Family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, Sarah extended an uplifting message.

"It's a time of reflection and I just want to say thank you," she said, adding, "And a huge embrace of goodness to, and kindness to those of you who have been so kind and so supportive."

"People all over the world that are feeling a little bit low or sad, just take some joy and bubbles from us, here," Sarah noted while pointing at the corgis.

"We're sending you so much love, and you must just keep showing light, turning to the light, finding the joy and saying thank you," the 65-year-old added.

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie concluded her message, "I really just think that's so important. So thank you.Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!"

This video message from Sarah Ferguson comes days after she convinced Andrew to skip Royal Family's Christmas at Sandringham.

Prince Andrew has once again embroiled in serious controversy after his "close ties" with Chinese spy Yang Tengbo became public when he got banned in the UK.

