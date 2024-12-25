Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 67 onboard: Watch

Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8432, carrying at least 67 people on board, crashed in Kazakhstan.
According to The Guardian, a passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines crashed near the city of Aktau on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.
As per the Kazakh authorities, there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board. 27 people have so far survived the tragic crash while the rescue efforts are underway.
More than 50 rescuers are working on the scene and have successfully extinguished a fire at the crash site.
Kazakhstan’s transport ministry said on Telegram, “A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines.”
Moreover, the emergency ministry said, “Information about casualties is currently being clarified, but, according to preliminary information, there are survivors.”
A Russian news agency, Interfax, reported that the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny in Chechnya, but the flight was diverted to Grozny due to fog.
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has also sent a special delegation including the Minister of Emergency Situations, the Deputy Prosecutor General, the Deputy Minister of Health, the Vice President of Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL), and other representatives from the country to Kazakhstan to investigate the crash, reported News.az.