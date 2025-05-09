UK public advices to avoid these three drinks during heatwave

The UK is bracing for hot weather with temperatures expected to rise significantly in the coming days.
Considering this, the NHS has adviced people to avoid three types of drinks during this heat.
The NHS has adviced avoiding caffeine, alcohol and hot drinks during hot weather because they can increase heart rate and body temperature which in turn raises the risk of dehydration.
UK government also advices people to avoid being outside and doing physical activity during the hottest hours of the day, from 11am to 3pm.
It is also adviced to close windows and curtains in rooms that get direct sunlight to keep your room cool.
if you need to go outdoors, make sure to wear proper clothes like a hat and sunglasses, use sunscreen, drink a lot of water, even if you don't feel thirsty and try to stay in the shade to protect yourself from the heat.
Who's most at risk?
Older individuals, especially those over 75 years old and women are at higher risk.
Additionally, individuals with serious or long-term illnesses, such as heart conditions, lung diseases, diabetes, kidney disease or mental health conditions are more likely to experience severe effects from extreme heat.
Symptoms of heatwave:
Signs of heatstroke include confusion, poor coordination, a fast heartbeat and breathing, tiredness, having headaches, muscle cramps and dizziness.
If you notice any of these symptoms in yourself or someone nearby, it's crucial to consult a doctor immediately.