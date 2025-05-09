Wasp mothers astonish researchers with remarkable brainpower

New research reveals that wasp mothers display remarkable brainpower when it comes to feeding their offspring.
Digger wasps build a small burrow for each egg, fill it with food and later return to add more food.
According to a study by scientists at the University of Exeter, mother wasps have the ability to remember the locations of up to nine different nests, as per BBC.
In fact, only 1.5% of the 1,293 times they delivered food during the study did they accidentally go to another female's nest.
Wasps astonish researchers with mental task:
This study has left the researchers astonished and they still haven't figured out how wasps manage to perform such impressive mental tasks.
Professor Jeremy Field, from the University of Exeter said in a statement, "Our findings suggest that the miniature brain of an insect is capable of remarkably sophisticated scheduling decisions."
He further revealed, "We tend to think that something so small couldn't do something so complex. In fact, they can remember where and when they have fed their young and what they fed them in a way that would be taxing even to human brains."
Wasps are widespread predators found around the world that sting and paralyze the pray, typically insects.